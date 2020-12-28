49
BUSTED

Submitted by James Crugnale
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."

The Lede

Police believe the man thought sabotaging the vaccines would make people think they were immune from the virus when they were not.

Key Details

  • Police recommended felony charges of recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property.
  • The man's motive is still under investigation and his name hasn't been released.
  • Aurora officials previously called the incident a mistake but fired the man after determining his actions were intentional.

