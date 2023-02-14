Popular
Annie Johnson
Annie Johnson via today.com
At Just 21, She Survived Sandy Hook And Now The MSU School Shooting: 'It's Not OK'
Ten years and two months ago, Jackie Matthews survived the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. Now, at age 21, she has lived through another school shooting at her college.
The Lede

When she got the text alerts about a shooter on campus, Michigan State University student Jackie Matthews says her "muscle memory" kicked in. She'd been through this before. The 21-year-old also survived the Sandy Hook school shooting. “I’m not only angry and heartbroken,” she told TODAY.com. “It just makes me want to do more and do better. We shouldn’t have to feel unsafe literally going to school.”

Key Details

  • A 43-year-old shooter opened fire on the Michigan State campus Monday night killing three students and injuring five others. The suspect is now dead.
  • When Matthews was 11, she lived through the 2014 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school. Twenty elementary school students (just six and seven years old) and six school staff members were killed.
  • "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible," Matthews said in her TikTok.

