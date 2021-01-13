11
The actor said allegations that he is a cannibal are "bullshit," but he "cannot in good conscience" leave his children to make a movie as the fallout from his alleged DMs continues.

An Instagram account called House of Effie has shared screenshots that reportedly show Hammer sending women sexually explicit text messages which include mentions of cannibalism.

  • Hammer has pulled out of "Shotgun Wedding," a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez that was sold to Amazon. Production was set to start early this year, but Hammer's role will now be recast.
  • "I am 100% a cannibal," one purported screenshot reads, while another message describes a fantasy about dismembering a woman and eating her.
  • Hammer and his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced they were getting a divorce last summer.

