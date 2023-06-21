Popular
Arkansas's Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban Denied By Federal Judge
Judge James M Moody Jr. said that Arkansas's "Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act" violated the American constitution, and that it was not enforceable by state officials.
Judge Moody's 80-page-ruling questioned why only gender-affirming medical care was "singled out for prohibition," and why the law would restrict peoples' access to puberty-blockers and cross-hormone therapy. Moody wrote that "for many adolescents the benefits of treatment greatly outweigh the risks," and did acknowledge that there could be potential risks linked to individuals' treatments. The state said they would appeal the ruling.

