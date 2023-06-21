STATE OF THE NATION
Arkansas's Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban Denied By Federal Judge
The Lede
Judge Moody's 80-page-ruling questioned why only gender-affirming medical care was "singled out for prohibition," and why the law would restrict peoples' access to puberty-blockers and cross-hormone therapy. Moody wrote that "for many adolescents the benefits of treatment greatly outweigh the risks," and did acknowledge that there could be potential risks linked to individuals' treatments. The state said they would appeal the ruling.
https://gemfactoryindia.com/custom-gemstone-wholesale-suppliers/