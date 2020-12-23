30
MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A second small earthquake has struck the Carnation area in Washington State, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The Lede

The earthquake this morning comes after a small quake yesterday of magnitude 2.2.

Key Details

  • This more recent earthquake occurred this morning at 6:36 AM and registered a magnitude of 3.0.
  • The center of the tremor was 4 miles east of Carnation with a depth around 12 miles.
  • The quake could be felt as far away as the southern part of the town of Everett over 20 miles away.

