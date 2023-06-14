Popular
Andrew Tate: Romanian Prosecutors Ramp Up Human Trafficking Charges
An indictment against the controversial influencer could be issued later this month, marking the start of a trial.
The Lede

The human trafficking charges against Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two associates have been ramped up by Romania's anti-organized crime unit. The four men — who were first arrested in December, and have been under house arrest in Bucharest since April — now face the more serious charge of "human trafficking in continued form."

Key Details

  • An additional victim has also been added to the case, bringing the total number to seven.

