he denies wrongdoing
Andrew Tate: Romanian Prosecutors Ramp Up Human Trafficking Charges
The Lede
The human trafficking charges against Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two associates have been ramped up by Romania's anti-organized crime unit. The four men — who were first arrested in December, and have been under house arrest in Bucharest since April — now face the more serious charge of "human trafficking in continued form."
Key Details
- An additional victim has also been added to the case, bringing the total number to seven.