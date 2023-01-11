Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

yikes

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley via rollingstone.com
Andrew Callaghan Of 'Channel 5' And 'All Gas No Brakes' Is Facing Allegations Of Sexual Assault
On TikTok, two women have detailed encounters with Andrew Callaghan, one describing how he coerced her into sex, and the other saying he touched her without her consent.
· 579 reads

The Lede

Two women on TikTok, Caroline Elise (@cornbreadasserole) and Dana (@moldyfreckle), have accused Andrew Callaghan, the popular YouTuber who gained fame interviewing people with fringe or controversial beliefs, of sexual assault.

Key Details

  • On TikTok last week, Caroline Elise said she allowed Callaghan to stay the night at her home when he needed a place to sleep, and that he then got in her bed and pressured her to have sex with him until she relented.
  • On January 8, Dana posted a series of TikToks explaining that she'd consensually hooked up with Callaghan once but had an unpleasant time. He later asked to meet up so he could apologize, and while she drove him home afterward, he repeatedly asked for sex and groped her.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories