Andrew Callaghan Of 'Channel 5' And 'All Gas No Brakes' Is Facing Allegations Of Sexual Assault
The Lede
Two women on TikTok, Caroline Elise (@cornbreadasserole) and Dana (@moldyfreckle), have accused Andrew Callaghan, the popular YouTuber who gained fame interviewing people with fringe or controversial beliefs, of sexual assault.
Key Details
- On TikTok last week, Caroline Elise said she allowed Callaghan to stay the night at her home when he needed a place to sleep, and that he then got in her bed and pressured her to have sex with him until she relented.
- On January 8, Dana posted a series of TikToks explaining that she'd consensually hooked up with Callaghan once but had an unpleasant time. He later asked to meet up so he could apologize, and while she drove him home afterward, he repeatedly asked for sex and groped her.