ANYWAY, HERE'S 'WONDERWALL'
An Oasis Cover Band Played For Three Nights To Guests Trapped At An Inn By A Blizzard In England
Submitted by Molly Bradley via itv.com
The Lede
Heavy snowfall on Friday night kept the 61 guests at the Tan Hill Inn longer than they'd anticipated, but their stay wasn't without entertainment: Oasis tribute band Noasis, who played a gig on Friday, kept the guests entertained with further performances, and the staff of the inn put on a quiz night and a karaoke night.
Key Details
- Mountain rescuers were able to get to the inn to tend to a guest with a medical condition, but the roads were otherwise inaccessible.
- Though some guests had to sleep on mattresses on the floor, the staff were hospitable, providing buffet meals and entertainment. "It's just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits," said the pub's general manager, Nicola Townsend. "One lady actually said 'I don't want to leave."
- The guests thanked the staff with a jar of 300 pounds in cash.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
