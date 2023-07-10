LAND OF THE... LONELY?
Americans Living Alone Hits All-Time Record At Nearly 30%
The Lede
"Three's Company" would be a packed house in the United States today as the number of single-person households has reached a record high. With nearly 30 percent of households consisting of a single person, this shift represents the largest number of people living alone for the first time in recorded history.
Key Details
- This rise can be attributed to several factors, including delayed or non-existent marriages, an aging population, and declining birth rates.
- This trend has also risen as more women enter the workforce and achieve economic independence, with women being more likely to live alone during their retirement years.
- Experts say while living alone provides benefits like personal autonomy, there are drawbacks... especially for older individuals and those residing in more rural areas.
so zoning for Single Family dwellings only has worked out like it was supposed to? Not a fan of it, just know it's been the trend so this isn't news.