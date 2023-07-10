Popular
LAND OF THE... LONELY?

Joel Leal
Joel Leal via thehill.com
Americans Living Alone Hits All-Time Record At Nearly 30%
The "Full House" days are over.
The Lede

"Three's Company" would be a packed house in the United States today as the number of single-person households has reached a record high. With nearly 30 percent of households consisting of a single person, this shift represents the largest number of people living alone for the first time in recorded history.

Key Details

  • This rise can be attributed to several factors, including delayed or non-existent marriages, an aging population, and declining birth rates.
  • This trend has also risen as more women enter the workforce and achieve economic independence, with women being more likely to live alone during their retirement years.
  • Experts say while living alone provides benefits like personal autonomy, there are drawbacks... especially for older individuals and those residing in more rural areas.

Comments

  1. Frank Tanghare 1 minute ago

    so zoning for Single Family dwellings only has worked out like it was supposed to? Not a fan of it, just know it's been the trend so this isn't news.

