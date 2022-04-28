$500K LIKELY CAME FROM ELON MUSK
The ACLU Says Amber Heard Only Donated $1.3 Million Of The $3.5 Million She Pledged From Her Divorce Settlement
The Lede
According to a prerecorded video deposition from Terence Dougherty, the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization only received $1.3 million from the actress, reports Insider's Ashley Collman and Jacob Shamsian.
Key Details
- Heard said she would split her $7 million divorce settlement among the American Civil Liberties Union and Children's Hospital Los Angeles but Dougherty said his nonprofit got less than half of that amount from the actress.
- Dougherty said he expected the next installment of Heard's donation in 2019, but it never arrived.
- Dougherty also testified that the organization believes that $500,000 of the amount donated in Heard's name came from Elon Musk who briefly dated the actress after her divorce with Depp.
