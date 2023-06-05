two more men charged
Alleged Mastermind Behind Dom Phillips And Bruno Pereira Murders Charged By Brazil Police
The Lede
The suspected leader of a "transnational criminal organization" has been charged by Brazilian police as the mastermind behind the murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon last year. Phillips and Pereira were shot dead on June 5, 2022, on their way back from a reporting trip in the remote Javari valley region.
Key Details
- Ruben Dario da Silva Villar — the alleged head of a transnational illegal fishing network — and his suspected henchman Jânio Freitas de Souza join three fishermen already in prison on suspicion of the murders.
- Pereira, a former government official, had been helping Indigenous activists defend their land against illegal fishing and mining gangs.
- Evidence from the investigation into the men's deaths suggests the criminal organization had been monitoring their steps in the days leading up to the killings.