50
+ digg
HEROES AND ANTIHEROES

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Actor Ali Larter has responded to the account by her "Heroes" co-star Leonard Roberts of his negative experience on set with her and the show's producers.

The Lede

Yesterday, Variety published an essay by the actor Leonard Roberts that detailed his time on the show "Heroes," which was cut unduly short with his character's death after the first season. Larter has now spoken out about Roberts's article.

Key Details

  • In his article, Roberts suggested that the choice to kill his character was a result of his co-star Ali Larter — who played his character's romantic partner — being hostile toward him on set.
  • Roberts also described an overall environment of underlying racism that was reinforced by the show's producers, Tim Kring and Dennis Hammer.
  • Larter said that she is "truly sorry" for her role in Roberts's experience, but that his description "doesn't match [her] memory nor experience on the show."

Other articles and videos you might like

5
+ digg
STAY INDOORS

Submitted by Adwait
Weather radar showed the storm taking shape Wednesday morning, with snow, ice and rain stretching from the Ohio Valley all the way down to the Southeast as the storm began taking aim at the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.