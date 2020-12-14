Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Ali Larter Responds To Leonard Roberts's Accusations: 'I Am Truly Sorry'
The LedeYesterday, Variety published an essay by the actor Leonard Roberts that detailed his time on the show "Heroes," which was cut unduly short with his character's death after the first season. Larter has now spoken out about Roberts's article.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Nor'easter Set To Blast The Eastern US With Heavy Snow
A Gunman Is Dead After A Shooting At A New York City Cathedral
Is She Hiding In A Submarine? In A Bunker? The Hunt For Ghislaine Maxwell