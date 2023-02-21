Popular
'The prosecution's priority is securing justice'

Darcy Jimenez
Alec Baldwin No Longer Facing Firearm Enhancement In Manslaughter Charge, Prosecutors Say
Alec Baldwin still faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust" in 2021.
Alec Baldwin is no longer facing a firearm enhancement that could have seen him serve a mandatory five-year sentence, after New Mexico prosecutors dropped it from one of the manslaughter charges against him. The actor still faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021.

