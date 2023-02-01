'Baldwin recklessly ignored these rules'
Alec Baldwin Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In 'Rust' Shooting
The Lede
Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the "Rust" movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Key Details
- An investigator working for the prosecution said in a statement filed with the court that Baldwin failed to address "multiple significant safety violations" while filming.
- The statement said: "The evidence clearly indicates that Baldwin recklessly ignored these rules, on multiple occasions, resulting in the fatal shooting."
- The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, received similar charges.