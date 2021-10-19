OH GOD
Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun On 'Rust' Film Set That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via variety.com
The Lede
Detectives are still interviewing eyewitnesses and, according to the sheriff's office, the incident remains under an "open and active" investigation. No charges have been filed yet, and nobody has been arrested.
Key Details
- Baldwin, an actor and producer of the movie, was reportedly in tears when questioned by investigators.
- Hutchins was named a rising star by American Cinematographer in 2019 and her career, according to her friend Michael Pessah, who is also a cinematographer, "was really on the upswing."
- Souza, who was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe is reportedly out of the hospital.
