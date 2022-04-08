TRANS RIGHTS
Alabama Passes Bill To Criminalize Transgender Healthcare For Minors
The Lede
On Thursday, Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that would criminalise gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors and see medical providers face up to 10 years in prison.
Key Details
- The legislation would make providing healthcare such as hormone treatment and gender reassignment surgery to trans minor a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- Under the bill, schools would also be compelled to disclose a trans minor's identity to their parent or legal guardian.
- The American Civil Liberties Union said it would file a legal challenge against the bill if Republican Governor Kay Ivey signs it into law. Ivey previously signed a bill banning trans athletes from school sports.
