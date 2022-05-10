after 10 days on the run
Ex-Prison Guard Dies After Being Captured With Fugitive Inmate
submitted by Darcy Jimenez via apnews.com
The Lede
A more than week-long manhunt for ex-jail officer Vicky White and the murder suspect she's accused of helping to escape prison came to an end on Monday, when White shot and killed herself after the duo were apprehended by police.
Key Details
- Following a search spanning three states, US Marshals chasing the runaways crashed into their vehicle in Evansville, Indiana.
- Escaped prison inmate Casey White, who was serving 75 years for attempted murder and awaiting trial in another stabbing case, surrendered at the scene.
- Vicky White was taken to hospital after shooting herself, but later died from her injuries.
Comments