JUSTICE FOR ARBERY
The Ahmaud Arbery Trial Is Underway, And Testimony Reveals More Details About His Murder
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
The trial of the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man who was out jogging when he was shot and killed, is in progress. Testimony this week has revealed further details of the shooting.
- Defense for the three accused men — Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. — say they were trying to conduct a citizen's arrest of Arbery for entering a home under construction and that they shot him in self-defense.
- An autopsy report from April 2020 shows Arbery was shot three times in the chest "during a struggle for the shotgun" that belonged to Travis McMichael. Prosecutors think the McMichaels also may have struck Arbery with their vehicle.
Surveillance videos of the home under construction do show Arbery at the construction site, but there is no evidence that he entered the building. The owner of the home, Larry English Jr., said he did not authorize the McMichaels to confront anyone at the site.
The defense for all three men asked for a mistrial later on Monday, which Judge Walmsley denied.
