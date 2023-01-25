Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Adult Swim 'Ends Association' With Justin Roiland After Domestic Abuse Allegations
The "Rick and Morty" star and co-creator faces felony domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident.
The Lede

On Tuesday, Adult Swim announced it has cut ties with "Ricky and Morty" star and co-creator Justin Roiland following allegations of domestic violence.

Key Details

  • The cable channel retweeted a post by the "Rick and Morty" Twitter account that said it had "ended its association with Justin Roiland," but that the show's seventh season would go ahead.
  • Roiland, 42, is facing felony domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident, which the criminal complaint says was against a woman he was dating at the time.
  • The title characters Rick and Morty, which are voiced by Roiland, will be recast.

