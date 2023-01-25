see ya
Adult Swim 'Ends Association' With Justin Roiland After Domestic Abuse Allegations
The Lede
On Tuesday, Adult Swim announced it has cut ties with "Ricky and Morty" star and co-creator Justin Roiland following allegations of domestic violence.
Key Details
- The cable channel retweeted a post by the "Rick and Morty" Twitter account that said it had "ended its association with Justin Roiland," but that the show's seventh season would go ahead.
- Roiland, 42, is facing felony domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident, which the criminal complaint says was against a woman he was dating at the time.
- The title characters Rick and Morty, which are voiced by Roiland, will be recast.