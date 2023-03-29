'as of right now, Syed remains a free man'
Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Reinstated By Maryland Appeals Court
The Lede
Adnan Syed, whose case was made famous by the "Serial" podcast, has had his murder conviction reinstated after a Maryland appeals court found a lower court violated the victim's family's right to attend a hearing on overturning the conviction.
Key Details
- Syed had been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years — more than half of his life — for the first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, when his conviction was thrown out last year.