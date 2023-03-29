Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'as of right now, Syed remains a free man'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Reinstated By Maryland Appeals Court
Syed was the subject of the popular "Serial" podcast.
· 571 reads

The Lede

Adnan Syed, whose case was made famous by the "Serial" podcast, has had his murder conviction reinstated after a Maryland appeals court found a lower court violated the victim's family's right to attend a hearing on overturning the conviction.

Key Details

  • Syed had been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years — more than half of his life — for the first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, when his conviction was thrown out last year.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories