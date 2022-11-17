Popular
What We Know About The Ongoing Adderall Shortage Across The US
People who rely on the drug have been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months.
The Lede

The Food and Drug Administration, which confirmed a shortage of Adderall in the US last month, has said it is expected to continue for another 30 to 60 days.

Key Details

  • The shortage is due in part to increased demand and manufacturing delays at one of the drug's leading manufacturers, Teva Pharmaceuticals. Other drugmakers are also experiencing shortages.
  • Prescriptions for Adderall among 22- to 44-year-olds grew 15 percent between 2020 and 2021 in the US.
  • Adderall is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and experts say a lack of access to the medication can seriously impact the daily life, safety and mental health of those who rely on it.

Comments

