running low
What We Know About The Ongoing Adderall Shortage Across The US
The Lede
The Food and Drug Administration, which confirmed a shortage of Adderall in the US last month, has said it is expected to continue for another 30 to 60 days.
Key Details
- The shortage is due in part to increased demand and manufacturing delays at one of the drug's leading manufacturers, Teva Pharmaceuticals. Other drugmakers are also experiencing shortages.
- Prescriptions for Adderall among 22- to 44-year-olds grew 15 percent between 2020 and 2021 in the US.
- Adderall is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and experts say a lack of access to the medication can seriously impact the daily life, safety and mental health of those who rely on it.