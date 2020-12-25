11
CONGRATULATIONS, SIR ANTHONY

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has posted a video on Twitter celebrating 45 years of sobriety, sending an inspiring message to fans.

The Lede

Sir Anthony Hopkins (knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993) is best known for his roles in the movie "The Silence of the Lambs," the TV show "Westworld" and most recently, the Netflix film "The Two Popes."

Key Details

  • "I was drinking myself to death," Hopkins said in his Twitter video of the moment he decided to get sober 45 years ago. "I said, 'I want to live.'"
  • This year on Twitter, Hopkins has endeared old and new fans to him by posting videos of his cat and of himself playing the piano. Hopkins released an album of original classical compositions in 2012.
  • "Young people, don't give up," Hopkins said in his video message. "Keep fighting... Mighty forces will come to your aid."

