Common Myths About Abortion, Debunked
The Lede
Several popular but not-so-correct claims about abortion have persisted since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that enshrined abortion rights into the US constitution. In light of news about Roe's potential overruling, NPR debunked seven lingering abortion myths — check out some of their fact checks below.
Key Details
- Claim: A large portion of Americans support ending Roe. Truth: Sixty-one percent of US adults think abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
- Claim: Abortion is unsafe. Truth: According to the CDC, pregnancy and childbirth are more dangerous than getting a legal abortion.
- Claim: People are getting late-term abortions. Truth: Over 90 percent of abortions take place in the first trimester (within 13 weeks of pregnancy).
