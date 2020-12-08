Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Abe Lincoln Was A Hero. Now He's A Bad Guy In Some SF Education Circles
The LedeA committee wants to rename 44 school sites to remove names associated with slavery and the Confederacy (among them Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe), and there is intense debate around whether schools named for Lincoln should also be renamed. Despite his legacy for abolishing Black slavery, some historians and teachers argue that it wasn't enough to negate his overall racist behavior and attitudes, particularly toward Native Americans
Key Details
The Source
