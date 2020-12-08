3
+ digg
A NEW ABE IS DAWNING

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.

The Lede

A committee wants to rename 44 school sites to remove names associated with slavery and the Confederacy (among them Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe), and there is intense debate around whether schools named for Lincoln should also be renamed. Despite his legacy for abolishing Black slavery, some historians and teachers argue that it wasn't enough to negate his overall racist behavior and attitudes, particularly toward Native Americans

Key Details

  • Critics take Lincoln to task for not addressing racist policies related to Native Americans, but some point out that he had planned to before he was assassinated.
  • Some condemn Lincoln personally sentencing 38 indigenous men to death for a Minnesota uprising, but others say to focus on these deaths is to neglect the 265 lives he spared in this same incident.
  • The chairman of the committee, Jeremiah Jeffries, said, "There is a lot of scholarship out there. I encourage everyone to seek it out."

Other articles and videos you might like

19
+ digg
ACCESS DENIED

Submitted by Digg Editors
Mastercard Inc. said it won't allow its cards to be used on Pornhub.com after the network's review of the website uncovered unlawful content, and rival Visa Inc. is suspending acceptance of its cards on the site pending completion of its own investigation.