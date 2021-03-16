381
+ digg
NOODLE ON THIS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
You've heard of bucatini, you've dabbled in orecchiette and you're practically BFFs with rigatoni. But have you heard of cascatelli? We're going to guess no, since it's a brand new noodle.

The Lede

Dan Pashman, who hosts the podcast Sporkful, worked with pasta brand Sfoglini to create a new shape for pasta.

Key Details

  • Cascatelli means "waterfalls" in Italian, and its shape reflects that: each noodle looks like a curled cascade of water, with two rippled edges protruding from a long half-tube.
  • Pashman designed the shape to optimize for "forkability," "sauceability" and "toothsinkability" — how easy it is to spear, how well it holds sauce, and how it feels to eat it.
  • A five-episode arc of Sporkful called "Mission: ImPASTAble" follows Pashman and Sfoglini as they invent this pasta shape.

Other articles and videos you might like