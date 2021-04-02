Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
2014 members

News on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

TERRIFYING

Submitted by Molly Bradley via apnews.com

A man crashed his car into a barrier outside the Capitol building, then stepped out of his car with a knife and attacked two police officers, stabbing and killing one. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital.

The Lede

The Capitol Police Acting Chief who recounted the incident to reporters said, "This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol Police after the events of January 6 and now the events that have occurred here today." Neither the police officer who died nor the suspect in the attack have been identified.

Key Details

  • The crash occurred at a security checkpoint about 100 yards from the Capitol entrance typically used by congresspeople, though since the House is currently in recess, the building was relatively empty.
  • At a church nearby, Reverend Patrick Mahoney said he was leading a service for Good Friday when he heard three gunshots.
  • The officer who died is the seventh-ever Capitol Police officer to die in the line of duty.