TERRIFYING
A Man Ran His Car Into A Capitol Barricade, Killing One Police Officer And Injuring Another
Submitted by Molly Bradley via apnews.com
The LedeThe Capitol Police Acting Chief who recounted the incident to reporters said, "This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol Police after the events of January 6 and now the events that have occurred here today." Neither the police officer who died nor the suspect in the attack have been identified.
Key Details
- The crash occurred at a security checkpoint about 100 yards from the Capitol entrance typically used by congresspeople, though since the House is currently in recess, the building was relatively empty.
- At a church nearby, Reverend Patrick Mahoney said he was leading a service for Good Friday when he heard three gunshots.
- The officer who died is the seventh-ever Capitol Police officer to die in the line of duty.