A Jury Has Found The Three Men Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Guilty Of Felony Murder
On Wednesday, the three white men who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man as he was jogging down a Georgia road on February 23, 2020, were found guilty of felony murder.

None of the men were initially charged in the fatal shooting until a video taken by William Bryan, one of the men, was leaked online.

  • Travis McMichael, the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was found guilty of all charges, including the most serious charge: malice murder.
  • Greg McMichael, Travis's father and the one who initiated the chase, was found guilty on eight out of nine charges.
  • William Bryan, who videotaped the chase and shooting of Arbery, was found guilty on eight out of nine charges.

