A Jury Has Found The Three Men Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Guilty Of Felony Murder
None of the men were initially charged in the fatal shooting until a video taken by William Bryan, one of the men, was leaked online.
- Travis McMichael, the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was found guilty of all charges, including the most serious charge: malice murder.
- Greg McMichael, Travis's father and the one who initiated the chase, was found guilty on eight out of nine charges.
- William Bryan, who videotaped the chase and shooting of Arbery, was found guilty on eight out of nine charges.
