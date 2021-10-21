Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com

A letter written by an 18-year-old Jobs to a friend in 1974 is up for auction, and it could sell for up to $300,000.
A Handwritten Letter From A Teen Steve Jobs Is Being Auctioned For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars

Jobs's letter to friend Tim Brown, dated February 23, 1974, detailed his plans to save enough money to go to India. True to his word, later that same year, Jobs made the trip and explored Buddhism and psychedelics drugs.

  • The letter is up for action at British auction house Bonhams on November 3.
  • "This letter gives us a fascinating insight into the mental processes of one of the world's greatest creators and entrepreneurs," said Adam Stackhouse, the director of Bonham's history of science and tech business.
  • Jobs and Brown met in high school and, per Brown, kept in touch until Jobs's death in 2011.

