NICE JOBS IF YOU CAN GET IT
A Handwritten Letter From A Teen Steve Jobs Is Being Auctioned For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The Lede
Jobs's letter to friend Tim Brown, dated February 23, 1974, detailed his plans to save enough money to go to India. True to his word, later that same year, Jobs made the trip and explored Buddhism and psychedelics drugs.
Key Details
- The letter is up for action at British auction house Bonhams on November 3.
- "This letter gives us a fascinating insight into the mental processes of one of the world's greatest creators and entrepreneurs," said Adam Stackhouse, the director of Bonham's history of science and tech business.
- Jobs and Brown met in high school and, per Brown, kept in touch until Jobs's death in 2011.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Smurf, Nerf, Buff And More Old Words With New Meanings You Should Know
Let's keep up on the evolution of English with these old words that now have fresh, modern meanings.