Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WELP

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 751 reads ·
A Church In Texas Performed An Anti-LGBTQ Version Of 'Hamilton'
The church had to take down videos of the performance they'd posted online, but the "Hamilton" team in New York allowed them to continue their performance.

The Lede

The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen adapted Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton" to feature characters talking about how they were saved by Jesus and to include a sermon comparing homosexuality to addiction. They live-streamed the show on Friday, August 5.

Key Details

  • Church pastor Roman Gutierrez said that he had obtained legal permission to produce their adaptation of the show, but the team behind the production of "Hamilton" in New York City denies this.
  • A lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter so that the church would remove videos and photos of the performance, but the "Hamilton" team allowed the church to go forward with their performance of the show on Saturday, August 6.
  • Pastor Gutierrez says the church isn't anti-LGBTQ and that "everyone is always welcome."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.