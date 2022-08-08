WELP
A Church In Texas Performed An Anti-LGBTQ Version Of 'Hamilton'
The Lede
The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen adapted Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton" to feature characters talking about how they were saved by Jesus and to include a sermon comparing homosexuality to addiction. They live-streamed the show on Friday, August 5.
Key Details
- Church pastor Roman Gutierrez said that he had obtained legal permission to produce their adaptation of the show, but the team behind the production of "Hamilton" in New York City denies this.
- A lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter so that the church would remove videos and photos of the performance, but the "Hamilton" team allowed the church to go forward with their performance of the show on Saturday, August 6.
- Pastor Gutierrez says the church isn't anti-LGBTQ and that "everyone is always welcome."