ONE PANDEMIC IS ENOUGH
A Case Of H10N3 Bird Flu Was Detected In A Man In China
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com
The LedeChina's National Health Commission said that there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus, and contact tracing hasn't detected any other cases.
Key Details
- The Chinese government says that it's still unclear how the man was infected. He was hospitalized on April 28, and on May 28, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the virus was H10N3.
- One of the concerns at hand is that if someone with a human influenza contracts an avian flu, the viruses can exchange genetic material.
- The man's condition is stable, and he should be discharged soon.