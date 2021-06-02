Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
2637 members

News on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

ONE PANDEMIC IS ENOUGH

Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu Province in eastern China is the first person known to have contracted H10N3. Experts are monitoring the situation closely.

The Lede

China's National Health Commission said that there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus, and contact tracing hasn't detected any other cases.

Key Details

  • The Chinese government says that it's still unclear how the man was infected. He was hospitalized on April 28, and on May 28, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the virus was H10N3.
  • One of the concerns at hand is that if someone with a human influenza contracts an avian flu, the viruses can exchange genetic material.
  • The man's condition is stable, and he should be discharged soon.