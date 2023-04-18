'clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle'
A 20-Year-Old Woman Was Shot And Killed After Her Friend Turned Into The Wrong Driveway, Officials Say
The Lede
The woman, identified as Kaylin Gillis, was a passenger in the car when it turned into the wrong driveway in rural upstate New York on Saturday. The suspect, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, fired two shots from his porch, one of which struck Gillis. Monahan was in custody Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder.
