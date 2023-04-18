Popular
'clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
A 20-Year-Old Woman Was Shot And Killed After Her Friend Turned Into The Wrong Driveway, Officials Say
A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house in rural upstate New York, authorities said.
The Lede

The woman, identified as Kaylin Gillis, was a passenger in the car when it turned into the wrong driveway in rural upstate New York on Saturday. The suspect, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, fired two shots from his porch, one of which struck Gillis. Monahan was in custody Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

