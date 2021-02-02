3
A FIGHT FOR FAIR REMUNERATION

"When you lift wages for women, who would be the majority of those getting a raise, that helps to shrink race and gender wage gaps."

President Joe Biden included an increased minimum wage of $15 per hour in his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package proposal. This would more than double the current minimum wage and increase the pay of some 32 million workers — more than half of whom are women, a quarter of which are Latina or Black. The new minimum wage would thereby help decrease gender and racial pay inequities.

  • Tipped workers, two-thirds of whom are women, earn a federal minimum wage of $2.13 per hour, or $4,260 per year. Full-time workers who earn the $7.25 per hour minimum earn $14,500 per year, which is still below the $21,960 federal poverty line.
  • 31 % of African Americans and 26% of Latinos in the American workforce stand to benefit from an increased minimum wage.
  • Marginal minimum wage increases in the late 1960s led to a substantial 20% decrease in the Black–White income gap in the 1970s.

