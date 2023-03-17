Popular
400,000 Gallons Of Radioactive Water Leak From Minnesota Nuclear Plant
While Xcel Energy reported the leak of water containing tritium to state and federal authorities in late November, the spill was not made public until Thursday.
Minnesota regulators have said they are monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy's Monticello nuclear power plant — which occurred in November, but wasn't announced to the public until Thursday. The utilities company said: "Xcel Energy took swift action to contain the leak to the plant site, which poses no health and safety risk to the local community or the environment."

