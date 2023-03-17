'no health and safety risk'
400,000 Gallons Of Radioactive Water Leak From Minnesota Nuclear Plant
The Lede
Minnesota regulators have said they are monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy's Monticello nuclear power plant — which occurred in November, but wasn't announced to the public until Thursday. The utilities company said: "Xcel Energy took swift action to contain the leak to the plant site, which poses no health and safety risk to the local community or the environment."