Face Up To 20 YEARS

Husband And Wife Scam Duo Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring To Launder $4.5 Billion Worth Of Stolen Cryptocurrency

Submitted by Adwait

On Tuesday, February 8, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan for conspiring to launder stolen bitcoin from Bitfinex's platform.

A New York City couple was arrested on Tuesday and were charged with laundering 119,754 Bitcoin from Bitfinex.

The Washington Post reports that "At the time of the theft, that amount of bitcoin was worth about $71 million. But the cryptocurrency has appreciated so much in the years since, the total value is now around $4.5 billion. Federal officials said they were able to seize about 94,000 of the stolen bitcoin, with an estimated value of $3.6 billion."




As purported details about the couple's life came out, the internet proceeded to have a field day.



Journalists covering the arrest uncovered a lot of curious details about the alleged perpetrators.


Lichtenstein jokingly referred to himself as an "occasional magician" on social media.

Liz Franczak revealed that Morgan apparently has a TikTok.


Morgan also apparently gave a talk at NYC Salon about how to "social engineer your way into anything."


In addition, she reportedly has a rap alter-ego.

She also has uploaded some, er, interesting rap videos to YouTube.

