Husband And Wife Scam Duo Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring To Launder $4.5 Billion Worth Of Stolen Cryptocurrency

A New York City couple was arrested on Tuesday and were charged with laundering 119,754 Bitcoin from Bitfinex.

The Washington Post reports that "At the time of the theft, that amount of bitcoin was worth about $71 million. But the cryptocurrency has appreciated so much in the years since, the total value is now around $4.5 billion. Federal officials said they were able to seize about 94,000 of the stolen bitcoin, with an estimated value of $3.6 billion."

Ilya Lichtenstein, a tech entrepreneur and Y combinator alum.



Heather Morgan, a Forbes columnist.



Today they were arrested for trying to launder billions in stolen crypto. They face up to 20 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/iUNRJDfVfL — Fintwit (@fintwit_news) February 8, 2022

BREAKING: DOJ says Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, both of New York, were arrested today and charged with money laundering cryptocurrency stolen from Bitfinex in 2016. DOJ says it has recovered a whopping $3.6 billion worth of crypto. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 8, 2022

As purported details about the couple's life came out, the internet proceeded to have a field day.

These are the two people indicted for laundering $4.5B in stolen crypto https://t.co/3rJpTbNXzc pic.twitter.com/TutwzOK7m5 — degrowth larry summers (@nkulw) February 8, 2022

Journalists covering the arrest uncovered a lot of curious details about the alleged perpetrators.

On her LinkedIn page, Heather Morgan, who was arrested today, calls herself a "serial entrepreneur" and also a "surrealist artist/rapper." https://t.co/3RGo2TPxXP — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 8, 2022

Lichtenstein jokingly referred to himself as an "occasional magician" on social media.

🚨 DOJ: Ilya Lichtenstein & his wife, Heather Morgan are charged with conspiracy to launder 119,754 #Bitcoin stolen after a hacker breached #Bitfinex’s systems. So much about being an "occasional magician". 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6e1DHrFs7U — WallStreetPro (@wallstreetpro) February 8, 2022

Liz Franczak revealed that Morgan apparently has a TikTok.

Morgan also apparently gave a talk at NYC Salon about how to "social engineer your way into anything."

In addition, she reportedly has a rap alter-ego.

Yeah, I had the private keys to 120K BTC for 5+ years and the market’s dumping because I finally got caught.



WTF ARE YOU GONNA DO ABOUT IT? pic.twitter.com/Qii1A1LvCW — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) February 8, 2022

She also has uploaded some, er, interesting rap videos to YouTube.

