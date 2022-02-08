Face Up To 20 YEARS
Husband And Wife Scam Duo Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring To Launder $4.5 Billion Worth Of Stolen Cryptocurrency
Submitted by Adwait
A New York City couple was arrested on Tuesday and were charged with laundering 119,754 Bitcoin from Bitfinex.
The Washington Post reports that "At the time of the theft, that amount of bitcoin was worth about $71 million. But the cryptocurrency has appreciated so much in the years since, the total value is now around $4.5 billion. Federal officials said they were able to seize about 94,000 of the stolen bitcoin, with an estimated value of $3.6 billion."
Ilya Lichtenstein, a tech entrepreneur and Y combinator alum.— Fintwit (@fintwit_news) February 8, 2022
Heather Morgan, a Forbes columnist.
Today they were arrested for trying to launder billions in stolen crypto. They face up to 20 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/iUNRJDfVfL
BREAKING: DOJ says Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, both of New York, were arrested today and charged with money laundering cryptocurrency stolen from Bitfinex in 2016. DOJ says it has recovered a whopping $3.6 billion worth of crypto.— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 8, 2022
As purported details about the couple's life came out, the internet proceeded to have a field day.
These are the two people indicted for laundering $4.5B in stolen crypto https://t.co/3rJpTbNXzc pic.twitter.com/TutwzOK7m5— degrowth larry summers (@nkulw) February 8, 2022
Journalists covering the arrest uncovered a lot of curious details about the alleged perpetrators.
On her LinkedIn page, Heather Morgan, who was arrested today, calls herself a "serial entrepreneur" and also a "surrealist artist/rapper." https://t.co/3RGo2TPxXP— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 8, 2022
Lichtenstein jokingly referred to himself as an "occasional magician" on social media.
🚨 DOJ: Ilya Lichtenstein & his wife, Heather Morgan are charged with conspiracy to launder 119,754 #Bitcoin stolen after a hacker breached #Bitfinex’s systems. So much about being an "occasional magician". 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6e1DHrFs7U— WallStreetPro (@wallstreetpro) February 8, 2022
Liz Franczak revealed that Morgan apparently has a TikTok.
lol she has a TikTok https://t.co/VITAoQeFwy pic.twitter.com/MVZmM1bYBQ— Liz Franczak (@liz_franczak) February 8, 2022
Morgan also apparently gave a talk at NYC Salon about how to "social engineer your way into anything."
Guess what: @ruthienachmany found some pictures from the event https://t.co/qgbiIJl7MR pic.twitter.com/NnXfJ8Nfpe— Tarun Chitra (@tarunchitra) February 8, 2022
In addition, she reportedly has a rap alter-ego.
Yeah, I had the private keys to 120K BTC for 5+ years and the market’s dumping because I finally got caught.— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) February 8, 2022
WTF ARE YOU GONNA DO ABOUT IT? pic.twitter.com/Qii1A1LvCW
She also has uploaded some, er, interesting rap videos to YouTube.
