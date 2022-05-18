'But for a crime like that — I can't forgive him'
21-Year-Old Russian Soldier Admits To Killing An Unarmed Civilian In Ukraine's First War Crime Trial
The Lede
Vadim Shishimarin accepted the "guilt" for killing a 62-year-old man in a Kyiv courtroom. Prosecutors said he killed the unarmed elderly man, who was riding a bicycle, after first stealing a car. Shishimarin was a tank division unit commander and after his unit was attacked he and other soldiers stole a car. They encountered the elderly man while driving near Chupakhivka, and Shishimarin fulfilled an order to kill him using a Kalashnikov assault rifle, prosecutors said. He could face life in jail.
Key Details
- This is the first war crimes trial in Ukraine, which is taking place in a Kyiv courtroom. "We are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility," Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's chief prosecutor, tweeted.
- Shishimarin's trial is being watched by the International Criminal Court, who have sent a team of experts to help Ukraine.
- Ukraine has counted more than 10,000 war crimes committed by Russia.
