IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE

Submitted by James Crugnale
The global average temperature in 2020 was about 2.25 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average from 1850 to 1900, data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service indicates.

The Lede

Last year tied 2016 as the hottest on record, a result of global warming caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

Key Details

  • Each of the last six years is among the hottest on record.
  • Europe experienced its hottest year ever, with temperatures up 0.4 degrees Celsius over the previous year.
  • North America also experienced above-average temperatures in 2020, with intense wildfires engulfing California.

