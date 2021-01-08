Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
2020 Ties 2016 As Hottest Yet, European Analysis Shows
The LedeLast year tied 2016 as the hottest on record, a result of global warming caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
US Capitol Police Officer Has Died Following Pro-Trump Riot
The National Lawyers Guild's Former First 'Latina' President Is A White Woman
Here's How Many People Have Been Arrested In Connection With The Pro-Trump Capitol Mob