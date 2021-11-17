AFTER 55 YEARS
Two Men Found Guilty Of Assassinating Malcolm X Expected To Have Convictions Thrown Out
The Manhattan DA's office conducted a 22-month-long investigation alongside lawyers for the two men, Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, and found information that implicated other suspects and not Aziz or Islam. One witness interview confirmed Aziz's alibi, recounting that he was tending to leg injuries at home and did not take part in the shooting.
- Both men spent decades in prison for murdering Malcolm X on February 21, 1965, in a crowded Manhattan ballroom.
- Mr. Aziz is 83 and was released in 1985, while Mr. Islam was released in 1987 and died in 2009.
- "This wasn't a mere oversight, this was a product of extreme and gross official misconduct," said Deborah Francois, a lawyer who represents the men.
