The Senate has no immediate plans to vote on a House-passed bill to increase the coronavirus relief stimulus checks to $2,000.

The GOP-led Senate has shown no interest in the Democratic-led House's stand-alone bill and without an agreement between Senate Republican leaders and Democrats, the efforts to bolster individual stimulus relief remains uncertain.

  • 44 Republicans joined almost all the Democrats in backing a measure that would increase the payment from $600 to $2000.
  • The Treasury Department began sending out $600 payments on Tuesday night.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is negotiating packages that involve repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which provides legal liability protections for internet platforms and create a commission on voter fraud — and is unlikely to garner Democratic support.

