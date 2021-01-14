Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
12 National Guard Members Pulled From Inauguration Duties
The LedeThe Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the process of vetting each of the 25,000 National Guard troops stationed in and around the nation's capital for the presidential inauguration on January 20. So far, 12 members have been pulled from inauguration duties.
Key Details
The Source
