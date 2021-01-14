249
+ digg
INAUGURATION OF JOE BIDEN

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Twelve National Guard troops have now been removed from inauguration duties, including two for their connections to far-right extremist groups.

The Lede

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the process of vetting each of the 25,000 National Guard troops stationed in and around the nation's capital for the presidential inauguration on January 20. So far, 12 members have been pulled from inauguration duties.

Key Details

  • Two National Guard troops with ties to far-right militias were removed from inauguration duties on Tuesday morning. Ten more were pulled from inauguration duties Tuesday afternoon.
  • Fears of an insider attack arose following the revelation that both current and former members of the US military were among the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6.
  • The Associated Press reported that officials have found no direct plot against President-elect Joe Biden.

Other articles and videos you might like