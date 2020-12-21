Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
10 Injured After Construction Explosion In Baltimore; Crews Rescue Two Workers Trapped On Scaffolding
The LedeA building in downtown Baltimore, 2 Center Plaza, suffered a partial roof collapse following an explosion that was likely due to construction work on the building's air handling and boiler system.
Key Details
The Source
