Submitted by Molly Bradley
Firefighters rescued two workers who were trapped on a dangling platform after an explosion at a downtown Baltimore building that injured as many as 10 people.

The Lede

A building in downtown Baltimore, 2 Center Plaza, suffered a partial roof collapse following an explosion that was likely due to construction work on the building's air handling and boiler system.

Key Details

  • Firefighters have rescued 23 people and took at least 21 to the hospital. Victims are "being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
  • The rescue crew entered the building through 10th and 11th floor windows with some difficulty.
  • As of late morning, fire crews were still searching the building.

