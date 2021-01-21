Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
10 Billionaires Made Enough Money During The Pandemic To Vaccinate The Entire World
Other articles and videos you might like
Capitol Rioter Charged With Threatening To 'Assassinate' Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And A US Capitol Police Officer
Portland Police Charge Eight After Demonstrators Vandalize Democratic Party Offices
A Police Car Rammed Through A Crowd Of People And Drove Over At Least One Person