Nations Around The World Resized According To Their Proven Oil Reserves, Visualized

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the top ten countries with the most proven oil reserves in 2021 — in other words, quantities of petrol that can be extracted for commercial use at a future date — are:

Venezuela (17.8 percent share of the world's total crude oil reserves)

Saudi Arabia (15.2 percent)

Iran (12.2 percent)

Canada (10 percent)

Iraq (8.5 percent)

Kuwait (6 percent)

United Arab Emirates (5.7 percent)

Russia (4.7 percent)

Libya (2.8 percent)

United States (2.8 percent)

Redditor, ambirch, points out: "Pretty cool visualization. Also important to note that not oil is created equal. The cost to extract and process different types of oil varies wildly."

Where is the planet's oil located? In this map countries are sized according to their proven oil reserves. #dataviz pic.twitter.com/CzQbsjlEzn — Ruben Berge Mathisen (@rubenbmathisen) March 29, 2022

