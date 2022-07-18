TROUBLE IN PARAD-ICE
Why Is The Arctic Warming Faster Than The Rest Of The Earth?
The Lede
A paper published in June in the journal Geophysical Research Letters says that over the last few decades, there have been spikes in temperatures in the Arctic (one in 1985, one in 2000) that have led to a much faster rate of warming than the rest of the earth — specifically, 4.5 times faster. Here's why.
Key Details
- Overall warming seems to be caused by the albedo of Arctic seawater: while sea ice has a high albedo, meaning it can reflect a lot of the sun's radiation, the water's albedo is low, so it warms and melts the overlying ice, further lowering the Arctic's albedo.
- When sea water evaporates, clouds form and also increase temperature. Warmth from summer months gets trapped in the water and then is released in the cold months, making winters warmer too.
- Storms also contribute to cloud formation and melting ice.