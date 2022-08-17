BE PREPARED
What To Prep To Survive A Wildfire
The Lede
If a wildfire displaces you from your home — or even if it just knocks your power out for an indefinite period of time — the things you'll need to survive are similar to what you'd pack for camping. Engadget compiled recommendations for where to find the items you'll need, and it's worth checking out; in the meantime, below are the essentials you should start thinking about putting together.
Key Details
- Lighting: you'll want flashlights, headlamps and lanterns — 500 lumens per light is more than enough.
- Shelter: if you're displaced from home, you'll want a roomy tent with insulation against wind and cold.
- Water: prep a gallon of water per person per day for drinking and other needs. Bottled is best, but you can treat and store tap water too.
- Cooking: get some kind of cooler and a camping burner to store and prep food.
- First aid: buy a pre-packed kit, and consider an outdoor shower mechanism for hygiene.