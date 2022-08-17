Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BE PREPARED

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 571 reads ·
What To Prep To Survive A Wildfire
Whether you're in California or elsewhere with wildfire risk, you should make sure you have what you need to weather the worst-case scenario.

The Lede

If a wildfire displaces you from your home — or even if it just knocks your power out for an indefinite period of time — the things you'll need to survive are similar to what you'd pack for camping. Engadget compiled recommendations for where to find the items you'll need, and it's worth checking out; in the meantime, below are the essentials you should start thinking about putting together.

Key Details

  • Lighting: you'll want flashlights, headlamps and lanterns — 500 lumens per light is more than enough.
  • Shelter: if you're displaced from home, you'll want a roomy tent with insulation against wind and cold.
  • Water: prep a gallon of water per person per day for drinking and other needs. Bottled is best, but you can treat and store tap water too.
  • Cooking: get some kind of cooler and a camping burner to store and prep food.
  • First aid: buy a pre-packed kit, and consider an outdoor shower mechanism for hygiene.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.