OPENING UP A CAN OF WORMS
'Jumping Worms' Are Invading American Soil. Here's Why They're A Threat
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vox.com
The LedeIn the past 15 years, Amynthas worms, colloquially known as "jumping worms" because of their vigorous movement, have spread across North America at a faster pace than ever before. Not only are they pushing out the European earthworms that help keep soils healthy, but they're also altering soil composition and affecting the ecology and biodiversity of North American forests.
Key Details
- The hardiness of the worms' cocoons and their ability to reproduce asexually have made it easy for the worms to spread quickly.
- Experts also suspect that climate change has accelerated their invasion these past few years, with more North American latitudes now suitable for their expansion.
- To address a "jumping worm" infestation, you can try pouring a mixture of mustard and water in the soil, which will force the worms to the surface.