VIBE CHECK
The Sunniest And Rainiest Places In America, Visualzied
Using data from the National Center for Environmental Information, Redditor BRENNEJM mapped America's sunniest and rainiest places, based on 30-year averages.
Key Takeaways
The coast above the San Fransisco Bay and the southern half of Florida get some of the highest amounts of sun and rain in the US.
The eastern half of Washington, northern parts of Idaho and the western region of Montana all get some of the least amounts of sun and rain in the US.
Parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas experience extremities in weather, from places that receive high sunshine and hardly any rain to places that receive high amounts of both.
Via Reddit.