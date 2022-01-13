Trending
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY

Submitted by Molly Bradley via apnews.com

Here's Why The Tonga Volcano Eruption Was So Big, And What Comes Next
The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano on January 15 was short but powerful. Here's an explainer on exactly what happened and what might happen next.

The Lede

The eruption of a volcano on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific lasted just 10 minutes, but it created a plume that rose 19 miles into the air and triggered a three-foot-high Pacific-wide tsunami that destroyed boats in New Zealand, caused an oil spill and drowned two people in Peru. It was impactful, but not nearly as devastating as experts would have expected. Here's why.

Key Details

  • Volcanologists explain that pressure on the magma and gasses inside the volcano primed it to erupt: all it took was a drop in pressure for the gasses to expand.
  • A collapse of a part of the volcano underwater may have intensified the tsunami. The sonic boom from the eruption may also have contributed to its reach.
  • Cracks in the volcano's surface may allow gas to escape such that the volcano goes dormant for decades — but new magma rising to replace what erupted could prompt ongoing eruptions.

