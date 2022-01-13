EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY
Here's Why The Tonga Volcano Eruption Was So Big, And What Comes Next
Submitted by Molly Bradley via apnews.com
The Lede
The eruption of a volcano on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific lasted just 10 minutes, but it created a plume that rose 19 miles into the air and triggered a three-foot-high Pacific-wide tsunami that destroyed boats in New Zealand, caused an oil spill and drowned two people in Peru. It was impactful, but not nearly as devastating as experts would have expected. Here's why.
Key Details
- Volcanologists explain that pressure on the magma and gasses inside the volcano primed it to erupt: all it took was a drop in pressure for the gasses to expand.
- A collapse of a part of the volcano underwater may have intensified the tsunami. The sonic boom from the eruption may also have contributed to its reach.
- Cracks in the volcano's surface may allow gas to escape such that the volcano goes dormant for decades — but new magma rising to replace what erupted could prompt ongoing eruptions.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
How To Fight Gamification In Your Products, Your Workplace And Your Life
How to push back against the companies that are designed to manipulate and keep you coming back for more.