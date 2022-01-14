VAPE LIFE
The Most Humid Cities In The World, Visualized
Submitted by James Crugnale
The team at the air purification website House Fresh crunched the numbers from WeatherSpark.com looking at 18,830 cities around the world and found the dankest places on the planet.
- Patna, India was found to be the most humid city in the world, scoring an uncomfortable 99.2% humidity (in the "miserable" range) throughout the day.
- Höfn, Iceland, a tiny fishing town located 285 miles southeast of Reykjavík, was found to be the dankest city in Europe, with a "dry" humidty for 99.1% of the day.
- Pinellas Park, Florida experiences 49.6% "oppressive" humidity throughout the day, earning the crown as the most humid city in the United States.
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
How Learning Happens In The Brains Of Sleeping Babes
Neuroscientists have long known that shut-eye helps consolidate memories in adults. Napping may play an equally crucial role in infants and young children.