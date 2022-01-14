Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

VAPE LIFE

The Most Humid Cities In The World, Visualized

Submitted by James Crugnale

The Most Humid Cities In The World, Visualized
As climate change continues to throw the world into disarray, one of the lesser realized consequences is Earth's ever increasing global humidity. Here's a map of the cities of the world with the highest levels of water vapor.

The team at the air purification website House Fresh crunched the numbers from WeatherSpark.com looking at 18,830 cities around the world and found the dankest places on the planet.



  • Patna, India was found to be the most humid city in the world, scoring an uncomfortable 99.2% humidity (in the "miserable" range) throughout the day.
  • Höfn, Iceland, a tiny fishing town located 285 miles southeast of Reykjavík, was found to be the dankest city in Europe, with a "dry" humidty for 99.1% of the day.
  • Pinellas Park, Florida experiences 49.6% "oppressive" humidity throughout the day, earning the crown as the most humid city in the United States.



Additional submission from James Crugnale: