Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Submitted by Molly Bradley via apartmenttherapy.com

The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Happens Tomorrow. Here's How To Watch
A partial lunar eclipse over three hours long will occur in the early hours of Friday, November 19. Here's how to see it.

The Lede

Not only will this be the century's longest partial lunar eclipse, it coincides with a full moon, so the sight will be particularly striking as the Earth's shadow casts the moon in red light.

Key Details

  • The eclipse will occur at 4:03 AM ET, and will last for three hours and 28 minutes. There won't be a partial lunar eclipse this long again until the 2100s.
  • The eclipse will be visible across North America and in parts of South America, Australia, Polynesia and northeast Asia.
  • Ninety-nine percent of the moon will be in the Earth's umbra and is likely to be most visible in the western US.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: