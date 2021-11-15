THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Happens Tomorrow. Here's How To Watch
Not only will this be the century's longest partial lunar eclipse, it coincides with a full moon, so the sight will be particularly striking as the Earth's shadow casts the moon in red light.
- The eclipse will occur at 4:03 AM ET, and will last for three hours and 28 minutes. There won't be a partial lunar eclipse this long again until the 2100s.
- The eclipse will be visible across North America and in parts of South America, Australia, Polynesia and northeast Asia.
- Ninety-nine percent of the moon will be in the Earth's umbra and is likely to be most visible in the western US.
