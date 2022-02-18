LOOKS BAD
Storm Eunice Has Ripped Six Panels Off The O2 Arena Roof In London
Storm Eunice is currently blowing through England with some of the highest speeds on record, CNN reports.
The UK Met Office expanded its rare "danger-to-life" weather alert on Friday morning to include most of the south of England and some of Wales, before Eunice picked up speed with winds as high as 122 miles per hours (mph), the fastest on record in England. High wind speeds is what make wind storms intense.
Londoner Ben Hubbard has been tweeting updates about The O2 Arena's roof, which has been ripping off because of the storm. Here's what the damage looks like.
Dome update - six panels shredded and counting ! pic.twitter.com/p2AVhf17Ly— Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022
Dome shredding getting worse pic.twitter.com/aIp39ohUD9— Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022
More and more of the Dome is being shredded pic.twitter.com/EUgyH2ryvK— Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022
o2 is struggling with the wind! #windy #StormEunice #london pic.twitter.com/eQxPWZIiV8— Paul (@paulsullivan_) February 18, 2022
The #O2 #London ripped by #StormEunice #eunice pic.twitter.com/RF2k4urQfm— Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) February 18, 2022
@BBCLondonNews Dome being shredded pic.twitter.com/YdNeRCcx6F— Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022
