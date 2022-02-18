Trending
Storm Eunice Has Ripped Six Panels Off The O2 Arena Roof In London

Submitted by Adwait

Ben Hubbard and others have been tweeting updates. Here's what it looks like now.

Storm Eunice is currently blowing through England with some of the highest speeds on record, CNN reports.

The UK Met Office expanded its rare "danger-to-life" weather alert on Friday morning to include most of the south of England and some of Wales, before Eunice picked up speed with winds as high as 122 miles per hours (mph), the fastest on record in England. High wind speeds is what make wind storms intense.

[CNN]


Londoner Ben Hubbard has been tweeting updates about The O2 Arena's roof, which has been ripping off because of the storm. Here's what the damage looks like.








